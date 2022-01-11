Rep. Liz Cheney's 'Radical' Comment Slammed by Wyoming Republicans

The Wyoming Republican Party has lambasted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney after she called the top official in the state GOP "quite radical."

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Cheney criticized Wyoming Republican Party Chair Frank Eathorne. "There are people in the state party apparatus of my home state who are quite radical. And some of those same people include people who were here on Jan. 6, include a party chair who has toyed with the idea of secession," Cheney said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

"So, there is a very radical element of the Republican Party in the same way that there is a radical element of the Democratic Party."

Cheney made the comment on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol. The independent-minded Republican gave multiple interviews that day, while also observing a moment of silence in the House of Representatives, reported the Casper Star Tribune.

Since the Jan. 6 attack, Cheney has claimed that former President Donald Trump helped to incite the violent protest, which occurred as Congress worked to certify the presidential election. That criticism, and her vote to impeach Trump, has prompted criticism in her state, the Casper Star Tribune noted.

Eathorne appeared on former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon’s "War Room: Pandemic" show to talk about Cheney’s impeachment vote and made a suggestion about secession.

The Wyoming GOP responded with a statement.

"If Ms. Cheney wants to continue to pick a fight with the majority of Wyoming Republicans and accuse the vast majority of being deplorables and radicals, then of course she can continue that foolish ploy. She can also continue to engage in the politics of personal destruction with other Republicans — which is her specialty and only real qualification to sit on the farcical Jan. 6 commission — but that is unlikely to improve her position in the polls."

Cheney is an active member of the special committee investigation of the Jan. 6, 2020, Capitol protests.

