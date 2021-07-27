Rep. Liz Cheney: 'Disgrace' to Call Jan. 6 Probe Partisan Politics

Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday slammed House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and others who "continue to act as though this is about partisan politics" and said former President Donald Trump could eventually become part of the list of witnesses.

”There are some in my party, including Leader McCarthy, who continue to act as though this is about partisan politics," the Wyoming Republican, who along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., are the only Republicans on the committee, told ABC's "Good Morning America." "I think it's really sad. I think it's a disgrace."

She added that the Capitol was attacked "while we were counting electoral votes."

"The American people deserve the truth," Cheney said. "They deserve to know exactly what happened. They deserve to know minute by minute what decisions were being made both here and in the White House and they deserve to get to the bottom of it.'

Further, all work must be done to "make sure that it never happens again. We've got to make sure that we defend our republic and that we defend the rule of law," said Cheney.

House Republicans on Monday tried to pass a resolution to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to allow all of McCarthy's picks to join the committee. Last week, McCarthy pulled Republicans he'd chosen for the committee after Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks. The House voted 218-197 to table the resolution, which killed it.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have come under fire for agreeing to serve on the committee, and Cheney shot back Tuesday morning, saying that the probe is "absolutely not a game. This is deadly serious."

She also accused some Republicans of trying to "whitewash" what happened on Jan. 6, and said the committee may also end up calling on McCarthy to testify about what he told then-President Donald Trump as the protests grew more violent, and that Jordan also be called as a material witness.

"The committee will go wherever we need to go to get to the facts, wherever they go," said Cheney. "We will do it in a non-partisan way, which is absolutely crucial for the future of the nation."

She also rejected arguments that she is a "Pelosi Republican."

"I am a conservative Republican," she insisted. "I always have been and I think that this is certainly not the time for name-calling. I think that those who are engaging in that just demonstrate yet again they don't understand, they don't care about, or they're trying to obstruct this investigation into what happened.

Later in the morning, Cheney, during opening remarks at the public hearing, insisted that "honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward. If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our Constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system."