Over 100 House Republicans Hosting Cheney Challenger Fundraiser

Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 March 2022 05:42 PM

A fundraiser for Harriet Hageman, Liz Cheney's Republican primary challenger for Wyoming's at-large House district, will be hosted by more than 100 Republicans from the lower chamber.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., mentioned the event to the Daily Caller on Wednesday.

"I support Harriet in Wyoming," McCarthy told the outlet. "You're going to find there's going to be an event for Harriet next week. No one knows this. There's more than 100 members that are co-sponsoring that."

A source later confirmed the event should be held on March 30 at the home of Republican fundraiser Jeff Miller, a longtime confidant of McCarthy, according to The Hill.

The Republican leader also said that Cheney, and fellow anti-Trump Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, would not be attending the party's annual retreat.

"Part of the reason why Liz isn't doing her work for Wyoming. She's not on natural resources ... that's the number one committee for Wyoming," he said.

McCarthy further explained to the Caller that Cheney was removed from leadership for "not doing the role as conference chair."

The news of the event and absence from the conference's annual retreat comes more than a year after Cheney voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for unproven allegations of involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Cheney continued to criticize the former president after the event and is currently serving with Kinzinger on the partisan House select committee investigating it.

Trump endorsed Hageman last September after meeting with other Republican challengers to Cheney, The Hill reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 March 2022 05:42 PM
