Tags: liz cheney | harriet hageman | wyoming | midterm

Bettors Favor Hageman Over Cheney, 98 Cents on Dollar

 A billboard that reads “Ditch Liz! Vote for Hageman” is posted on August 14, 2022 in Laramie, Wyoming. Wyoming will hold its Republican primary on August 16. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Monday, 15 August 2022 09:30 PM EDT

The latest odds from PredictIt show that bettors believe incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has little chance of defeating her Republican primary rival Harriet Hageman on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, Hageman holds a price of 98 cents on the dollar, dwarfing Cheney's three cents. Minor candidates, state Rep. Anthony Bouchard, state Rep. Chuck Gray, and Army veteran Denton Knapp, all stood at one cent on the dollar.

Hageman, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is also the favorite to win the race based on recent polling data. An aggregate from RealClearPolitics shows Hageman leading Cheney by an average of 25.5 points, 54.5% to 29%. Meanwhile, Bouchard stood at 3.5%.

Cheney once brandished the esteemed House Republican leadership role as chairwoman of the party's conference. However, after breaking with Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the congresswoman has become a notable rival of the former president.

After being removed from her House leadership role and formally condemned by the Wyoming state GOP, Cheney joined the House committee investigating Jan. 6 despite House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's pledge not to comply with the panel.

Earlier this month, her campaign ran an ad featuring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, calling Trump a "coward" and claiming there has never been anyone who is a "greater threat to our republic."

"There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure that Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office, and she will succeed," Cheney said. "I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will, too."

Monday, 15 August 2022 09:30 PM
