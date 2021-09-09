Trump Endorses Attorney Hageman to Unseat 'Warmonger' Rep. Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed lawyer Harriet Hageman to unseat "warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney."

"Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on crime and borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our military and our vets, and will fight for election integrity and energy independence (which Biden has already given up)," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my complete and total endorsement in replacing the Democrats' number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney."

Trump himself was involved in vetting candidates to potentially replace Cheney, and his aides reportedly pushed Hageman to run. They are also pressuring other primary candidates to rally around her bid.

Cheney replied to the endorsement via tweet.

"Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it," she said.

Cheney and Trump have been at odds since the lawmaker voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Republicans have followed suit. In May, Republicans in D.C. voted to remove Cheney from her No. 3 House GOP leadership position after she maintained criticism of Trump for the protest and for his assertions voter fraud deprived him of reelection. Cheney has also faced scrutiny in Wyoming.

At least seven Republicans are running against Cheney in next year's GOP primary. Cheney, though, has reported record fundraising, far exceeding any of her competitors so far.