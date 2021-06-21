Cheney Campaign Spends $58K on Security Following Death Threats

The campaign of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who has gotten death threats because of her high-profile criticism of former President Donald Trump, reportedly spent $58,000 on security for her from January to March.

The New York Times, citing Federal Election Commission documents, reported Sunday the security detail includes 3 former Secret Service officers.

Cheney — ousted as House Republican Conference chair in May — also was recently assigned protection from the Capitol Police, protection the Times noted was "an unusual measure for a House member not in a leadership position."

According to the Times, Cheney spent much of a recent congressional recess in Wyoming, and yet was rarely seen in public.

The appearances she did make, including a visit to the Chamber of Commerce in Casper, and a hospital opening in Star Valley — were barely publicized beforehand, in large part for security concerns, the Times reported.

"She has received a stream of death threats, common menaces among high-profile critics of Mr. Trump, and is now surrounded by a newly deployed detail of plainclothes, ear-pieced agents," Times reporter Mark Leibovich wrote.

Cheney's criticism of Trump was in full force ahead of the May 12 vote to remove her from her Republican leadership role.

"We cannot both embrace the big lie and embrace the Constitution," she said outside the Capitol Hill auditorium just after the vote concluded. "Going forward, the nation needs it. The nation needs a strong Republican Party. The nation needs a party that is based upon fundamental principles of conservatism. I'm committed and dedicated to ensuring that that's how this party goes forward. And I plan to lead the fight to do that.

"We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution. And I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution."

Cheney, the daughter of former Bush administration Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January following the attack of the U.S. Capitol .

She voted with Trump’s agenda 93% of the time, and against his first impeachment in 2019, the Times reported.