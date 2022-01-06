×
Tags: liz cheney | capitol attack | republicans

Liz Cheney: Republicans 'Looking the Other Way' on Capitol Attack

liz cheney speaks in meeting
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice-chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, speaks during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill on Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 06 January 2022 01:48 PM

Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said that "too many" Republicans are "looking the other way" when it comes to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, and decried "attempts to minimize what happened."

The Wyoming Republican told NBC’s "Today" show in an interview that "the threat continues. Former President [Donald] Trump continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on Jan. 6.

"And it's very important, if you look at what's happening today in my party, the Republican party, rather than reject what happened on [January] 6th, reject the lies about the election and make clear that a president who engaged in those activities can never be president again, unfortunately too many in my own party are embracing that former president, are looking the other way, are minimizing the danger. That's how democracies die, and we simply cannot let that happen."

Cheney went on to criticize "anyone who attempts to minimize what happened, anyone who denies the truth of what happened, they ought to be ashamed of themselves. History is watching, and history will judge them."

The congresswoman, who is vice chair of the House select committee investigating the incident, added that the panel will continue to push for the release of White House documents despite Trump’s attempts to claim executive privilege.

"We will not let the former president hide behind these phony claims of privilege," Cheney said.

Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said that "too many" Republicans are "looking the other way" when it comes to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack, and decried "attempts to minimize what happened...
