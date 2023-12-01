×
Tags: lisa murkowski | sandra day oconnor | scotus

Sen. Murkowski: O'Connor Fostered Bipartisanship

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 12:37 PM EST

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, looked back at the life and service of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who died Friday, and said she proved bipartisanship could work in the nation's capital. 

"You were a beautiful trailblazer for women & refused to go down the right-wing lane when it came to our rights," Murkowski said in a statement on X. "I was honored to spend some time with you when bi-partisan female senators and justices gathered, proving that we could work together."

O'Connor, 93, the nation's first female Supreme Court justice, died in Phoenix, of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

 

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Friday looked back at the life and service of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who died Friday, and said she proved bipartisanship could work in the nation's capital. 
