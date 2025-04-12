4 GOP Senators Ask for Energy Tax Credit Lenience

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has three other Republican senators joining her in an effort to prevent the wholesale gutting of Biden-era energy tax credits.

The four sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., asking for what amounts to line-by-line oversight of the credits, including some included in the Inflation Reduction Act, as part of the majority Republican congressional overhaul of Washington policies and spending.

The three Republicans joining Murkowski in the bid are Sens. John Curtis of Utah, Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

The letter asks Thune to think of the ramifications of cutting tax breaks for companies that invested in energy development projects based on what they believed were long-lasting credits approved during the Biden administration.

"A wholesale repeal, or the termination of certain individual credits, would create uncertainty, jeopardizing capital allocation, long-term project planning, and job creation in the energy sector and across our broader economy," the letter reads.

The four senators could present a substantial hurdle for Republicans attempting to move away from energy projects and spending focused on climate change. Every Republican vote in both the Senate and House is considered vital to the Trump administration's long-term spending and energy policies.

President Donald Trump specifically pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted during the Biden Administration for counter action in an executive order that he signed on the day of his second-term inauguration.

Many Democrats in Congress are upset that Trump is working hard to dismantle climate change-based energy programs.