Lindsey Graham: 'I Never Will Forgive' Biden for Afghanistan Withdrawal

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said his longtime friendship with President Joe Biden has been damaged permanently by the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

"I've known Joe Biden for a long time," Graham said Wednesday morning on Fox News Channel. "I had a good personal relationship with him. He's a decent man, but what he did in Afghanistan I will never forgive him for.

"He has blood on his hands, and he's made America less safe. And he's been the most consistently wrong man on foreign policy in my lifetime."

Graham called Biden "the most incompetent president in my lifetime on foreign policy, worse than [former President] Jimmy Carter.”

"He doesn't understand the nature of the war on terrorism," Graham said of his former Senate colleague on FNC. "He believes we can withdraw from these regions and we will be safe."

Biden has called the Afghan withdrawal an "extraordinary success" despite the Taliban reclaiming the country in a matter of a few days, and 13 American service members being killed in a terrorist attack at Kabul airport in August.

Graham blamed Biden for not listening to his military advisers. He also told service members who served in Afghanistan, "I know you're hurting. You have a reason to be hurting. But keep your chin up, it wasn't your fault."

With Taliban-led Afghanistan offering safe haven to terrorist organizations such as al-Qaida, Graham predicted another 9/11-like attack will occur as a result of the U.S. troops withdrawal.

"To believe that our withdrawal would not lead to this was fantasy," Graham told Fox News. "To believe that we can protect America through an over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability is a joke. Afghanistan is hell on earth for those living there.”

Graham expressed eagerness to get to the 2024 presidential election.

"I can't wait until the next election to stop this socialist train on the domestic side, and have a chance to get a commander in chief who knows how to keep this country safe," Graham told Fox News.

"When it comes to Joe Biden, he's made America less safe, and he's acted in a very dishonorable way."