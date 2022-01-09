Graham: Americans Will Reject Jan. 6, Dems, Biden Presidency in '22

Americans not only reject the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, but they are going to reject Democrats in the 2022 midterms for politicizing it, along with Biden's failed presidency, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said.

Graham reiterated his slam of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' divisive and "awful" Jan. 6 speeches to Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"It was an effort on his part to create a brazen political moment to try to deflect from their failed presidency," Graham told host John Catsimatidis. "I was really disappointed in the tone of the president and the vice president — of the politicized Jan. 6. The American people reject what happened on Jan. 6, but come in November 2022 they are going to reject the Democratic party."

The attack on the Capitol was a "dark day," Graham said, but the Democrats' attack on the Constitution has put the U.S. in "the most dangerous times since the late '30s" and Americans are going to vote "not based on what happened on Jan. 6, but based on this failed Democratic radical agenda."

"Liberal policies do not represent America," Graham said. "We're not a socialist country."

"What Democrats are trying to do is tear up the Constitution. They are trying to change the balance of power in this country.

"This is the most radical approach to our constitutional checks and balances in my lifetime, and maybe ever. There's going to be a backlash in 2022."