Lindsey Graham: Biden Sets Conditions For Another 9/11

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday the decision by President Joe Biden to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 has “set the conditions for another 9/11.”

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Graham warned “the parade of horribles are about to unfold” in the wake of the deadly chaos that erupted when U.S. forces left.

“We're leaving thousands of Afghan allies behind who fought bravely with us,” he said. “We're going to leave hundreds of American citizens behind. The chance of another 9/11 just went through the roof.

Graham added the drone attacks ordered against ISIS-K by Biden won’t degrade the terrorist group.

“The number of ISIS fighters have doubled,” he asserted. “We've turned our back on our allies who's going to help us in the future. And we set the conditions for another 9/11. I've never been more worried about an attack on our homeland than I am right now.

“And we did not end this war,” he continued. “President Biden said that he wanted to take Afghanistan off the plate for future presidents. He's done the exact opposite. For the next 20 years, American presidents will be dealing with this catastrophe in Afghanistan. This war has not ended. We've entered into a new deadly chapter. Terrorists are now in charge of Afghanistan.”

According to Graham, the United States should not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, and support a “resistance force.”

“The last thing you want to do is legitimize this terrorist takeover of Afghanistan,” he said.

Graham said Biden “should be facing a lot of consequences here.”

“The one thing he wanted to do — and he's a decent man, it's not about him being a decent man — is he wanted to end the war in Afghanistan and make sure we didn't have to deal with it in the future. He's done the exact opposite.”

“General Biden's fingerprints are all over this. He's created the conditions for ISIS to flourish in Afghanistan. …A terrorist organization called the Taliban is now in charge of the country. The likelihood of an attack on our homeland is through the roof. It was medium a month ago. It's got to be high as hell right now.”

Graham also renewed his call for Biden’s impeachment.

“I think it's dereliction of duty to leave hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, turn them into hostages, to abandon thousands of Afghans who fought honorably along our side, to create conditions for another 9/11 that are now through the roof,” he said.

“I think he's been derelict in his duties as commander-in-chief. I don't think he got bad advice and took it. I think he ignored sound advice. And this is Joe Biden being Joe Biden. He's been this way for 40 years.”

Related Stories: