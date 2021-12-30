Sen. Lindsey Graham: Trump Will Be 2024 GOP Nominee 'If He Wants It'

Former President Donald Trump will be the Republicans' likely presidential nominee in 2024 if he wants it, "unless there's something coming out of left field," and he will win reelection if he "runs a disciplined campaign," according to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"The Republican base appreciated him," the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News' "Hannity" Wednesday. "We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."

But that means Trump should remind voters of his work to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, how he destroyed the Islamic State's caliphate, and his many other achievements, and Capitol Hill Republicans should discuss the former president's achievements during their election bids, Graham told show guest host Pete Hegseth.

Further, Republicans can have a "blowout year" in the 2022 midterm races for the House and Senate if they focus on the "America first" message that's led by Trump, said Graham.

This will mean emphasizing the failures of the Democrats, as well as focusing on border security and energy independence.

"We will clean their clock," he promised. "In 1994, we won 73 seats to take over … the House for the first time in 40 years. If we play our cards right, we will exceed that."

Meanwhile, the radical left has President Joe Biden "in a box," and Democrats are wrapped up somewhere between the left and moderate wings of their party, said Graham.

This means Biden can't solve the border problems or expand America's energy independence because the left wing of his party won't let him, but when it comes to foreign policy, Biden only has himself to blame, said Graham.

"He's just incompetent," said the senator. "He's been wrong on about everything for 40 years."

Graham also had a dire prediction for the upcoming new year if matters don't change.

"Radical Islam is on the rise and raging in Afghanistan, and you have an open southern border," he said. "If something doesn't change, 2022 could be the most dangerous year for America since 1939 and the world at large."

He also warned that Iran will not act in good faith when it comes to its nuclear capabilities, and that will lead to war with Israel.

"They will try to export a bomb and Israel will have to use military force," said Graham. "I [also] worry about [Vladimir] Putin and Ukraine and China and Taiwan."