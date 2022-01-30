Graham Rejects Pick of Black Woman for SCOTUS as Affirmative Action

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday rejected the assertion that President Joe Biden’s intention to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court is an act of affirmative action, saying it's essential high court justices “reflect America.”

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Graham also made clear his support for U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs from South Carolina for the post in the wake of Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement he's retiring.

“Put me in the camp that the court and other institutions look like America,” Graham said. “We recruit women and people of color to look more like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as well qualified for past wrongs. Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified. There is no affirmative action component if you pick her. She is highly qualified.”

Graham’s support comes in the wake of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., telling USA Today any Black female candidate whom Biden nominates to the court to replace Breyer would be a "beneficiary" of affirmative action.

“President [Ronald] Reagan said running for office he wanted to put the first female on the court,” Graham said. “Whether you like it or not, Joe Biden said I want to pick an African-American woman to serve on the court. There are plenty who are qualified.”

“I don't see Michelle Childs as an act of affirmative action,” he continued. “|I do see putting a Black woman on the court, making the court more like America. In the history of the country, we've only had five women serve and two African-American men. So let's make the court look more like America.”

Qualifications have to be “a big consideration,” he added, declaring “as to Michelle Childs, she is qualified by every measure.”

