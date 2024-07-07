Sen. Graham: Worried About Biden in Office Next 4 Months

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS News on Sunday that he's "worried about [Joe] Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months," following the president's shaky, halting performance in the first presidential debate last month.

"Here's what I worry about: that our allies see a compromised Joe Biden, that our enemies see a compromised Joe Biden," Graham said in an appearance on "Face the Nation."

"And I'm offended by the idea that he shouldn't take a competency test, given all the evidence in front of us. He is not only in denial — this is a dangerous time for the American people to have somebody ... leading the ship of state who seems to be compromised."

The senator said he's "worried right now about the capability of our president to be commander in chief," and he noted that "70% of the public believes that President Biden is not mentally and physically capable of being president."

Pointing out that "on Oct. 7, Israel's attacked by Hamas; on Oct. 8, President Biden gives an interview to the special counsel, where they determined him to be a nice man with a bad memory and you couldn't convince a jury he did anything wrong," Graham said Biden should "at a minimum, take a competency exam."

He called for former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, to do so as well.

"All nominees for president going into the future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam. I think people in the line of succession should have a neurological exam," he said.

"My predecessor, Sen. [Strom] Thurmond was a very vigorous man, but he was 100. He was the speaker pro tem of the Senate.

"This is a wake-up call for the country. We need to make sure that the people who are going to be in the line of succession are capable of being commander in chief under dire circumstances," Graham said.