Sen. Graham: Comey 'Willfully Ignored' Key Evidence

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey "willfully ignored" abundant information raising doubts about the veracity of the Russian dossier used to justify FISA warrants against Trump officials.

Graham took to X to react to reports that Comey was indicted on charges of obstruction and making false statements.

"On September 30, 2020, I didn't believe Comey and I don't believe him now," Graham said in one post, referencing Comey's testimony before Congress that he had no knowledge of the "Intelligence Community warning about the unreliability of the Russian Steele Dossier."

He added, "There was an abundance [of] exculpatory information that was, in my view, willfully ignored by Comey. If in fact Comey was briefed about concerns regarding the dossier's reliability and the exculpatory information, then his testimony before Congress was indeed false."