Sen. Graham: Comey 'Willfully Ignored' Key Evidence

lindsey graham speaking at a hearing
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:32 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey "willfully ignored" abundant information raising doubts about the veracity of the Russian dossier used to justify FISA warrants against Trump officials.

Graham took to X to react to reports that Comey was indicted on charges of obstruction and making false statements.

"On September 30, 2020, I didn't believe Comey and I don't believe him now," Graham said in one post, referencing Comey's testimony before Congress that he had no knowledge of the "Intelligence Community warning about the unreliability of the Russian Steele Dossier."

He added, "There was an abundance [of] exculpatory information that was, in my view, willfully ignored by Comey. If in fact Comey was briefed about concerns regarding the dossier's reliability and the exculpatory information, then his testimony before Congress was indeed false."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:32 PM
