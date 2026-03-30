Sen. Graham Urges Peace as Trump Signals Iran Deal

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that he supports efforts to reach a peace agreement with Iran but warned that military action remains a near-term possibility if negotiations fail.

"Keep it up Mr President. Wind down the war and wind up efforts for an historic peace deal," Graham wrote in a post on Monday after a discussion with President Donald Trump.

Graham said that he backs diplomacy but emphasized that any agreement would require cooperation.

"I support diplomatic efforts to end the conflict consistent with our military objectives, but it takes two to tango," Graham said. "The necessity for military action is weeks not months and Operation Epic Fury is well ahead of pace."

He added that weakening Iran could create conditions for a broader regional agreement.

"The hope for me has always been that by neutralizing Iran as the largest state sponsor of terrorism, it will open the gateway to peace allowing Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize their relationship, effectively ending the Arab-Israeli conflict," Graham wrote.

Graham also credited Trump's leadership with shaping the current approach.

"If this historic normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel occurs, it will be due to President Trump's bold, decisive leadership in dealing with the Iranian threat so they can no longer be a spoiler for peace like they were on October 7, 2023," he said.

In a Monday morning post, Trump pointed to discussions with what he described as a "new, and more reasonable, regime" in Iran and expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached soon.

"Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island," Trump wrote.

He added that the potential action would be in response to past attacks on U.S. forces, while maintaining that a negotiated resolution remains likely.

Trump's calls for Iran to negotiate were underscored by a new Israeli military strike taking out more Iranian regime leaders.