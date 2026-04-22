Graham Voices Support for Trump's Iran Blockade

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday he had a "very good call" with President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to discuss the path forward in the Iran conflict, voicing support for the administration's decision to maintain a blockade targeting Tehran.

In a post on X, Graham said the president's move to keep the blockade in place is "very smart," arguing it is already weakening Iran's ability to operate as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

"It is having a strong effect on the ability of Iran to continue to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism — which they appear intent on doing," Graham wrote.

The senator said he expects the blockade to remain until Iran demonstrates a clear willingness to change its behavior.

He also indicated the effort could expand significantly.

"I not only expect this blockade to stay in place until Iran shows a commitment to change their ways, I expect the blockade will be growing and that it could become global soon," Graham said.

Graham issued a warning to countries or entities that may be considering assisting Iran in exporting oil, which he said provides funding for terrorist activities.

"To those assisting or thinking about assisting the Iranian regime in distributing its oil, which provides resources for terrorism, you do so at your own peril," he said.

The blockade is part of a broader strategy aimed at restricting Tehran's financial resources and limiting its regional influence.

Graham framed the current approach as a rare opportunity to influence Iran's conduct, calling it "the best chance since 1979" to change the regime's behavior. He expressed hope that sustained pressure could ultimately lead to a diplomatic resolution.

"Well done to President Trump and his team," Graham wrote. "This is the best chance since 1979 to change the behavior of the regime and I hope this can be accomplished through diplomacy."

The United States has long accused Iran of supporting militant groups across the Middle East, a claim the regime denies.

Efforts to counter Iran's activities have included sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and military deterrence, with the latest blockade representing an escalation in economic measures aimed at curbing the country's reach.