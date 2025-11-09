Sen. Lindsey Graham: Shutdown Will End Sunday

Sen. Lindsey Graham said that the government shutdown would end Sunday, thanks to President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican told Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures" that "Donald Trump gave us a breakthrough yesterday... [by stating that] I will not accept continuing to give hundreds of billions of dollars to money-sucking healthcare insurance companies under Obamacare. I am going to give the money to the people, so they can buy better and cheaper healthcare, and that broke the Democrats."

Graham continued that "Obamacare's been exposed for a scam. It's a reward for the insurance companies at your expense, and I think the government's going to open today, because cooler heads are prevailing on the Democratic side."

He reiterated that "the government will reopen today. We're not going to talk about healthcare until it does."

The senator said that "this political terrorism Democrats have been using – shut down airports, people not getting paid, SNAP benefits, you know, going away, it's backfiring."

He said that Democrats "want us to do two things by terrorizing the country. Repeal the $1.5 trillion in savings we had from the Big Beautiful Bill making Medicaid more efficient. They want to change the prohibition against illegals getting health care that we had in that bill, and they also want us to continue for another year Obamacare, which is the biggest scam on the planet."