×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | lindsey graham | envoy | diplomat | invasion | assassination

Russia Protests to US Envoy Over Sen. Graham's Call to 'Take Out' Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin stands contrite before the media
Russia's Vladimir Putin (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Saturday, 05 March 2022 12:13 PM

Russia's Foreign Ministry protested to the U.S. ambassador in Moscow on Saturday over remarks by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., advocating President Vladimir Putin be assassinated.

It said in a statement that failure to unambiguously condemn the remarks and take concrete measures "will have a further devastating effect on Russian-American relations," already in tatters following Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Amb. John Sullivan was summoned to the ministry to be told Graham's comment would be treated as a serious crime in Russia.

"This is a public, terrorist appeal that is completely unacceptable," the ministry said.

Graham called on Twitter for someone in Russia to "take this guy out" – referring to Putin.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters Friday: "We are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change. That is not the policy of the United States."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Russia's Foreign Ministry protested to the U.S. ambassador in Moscow on Saturday over remarks by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., advocating President Vladimir Putin be assassinated.
lindsey graham, envoy, diplomat, invasion, assassination, war crime
148
2022-13-05
Saturday, 05 March 2022 12:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved