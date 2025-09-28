Lindsey Graham: FBI Misled Courts to Target Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham charged Sunday that former FBI Director James Comey and senior bureau officials concealed evidence, misled the courts, and leaked information in a politically driven effort to bring down President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican said the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump was corrupt at its core and fueled by a political motive to damage the president.

Appearing on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Graham told host Maria Bartiromo the indictment of Comey was well past due.

"I think it's a long time overdue to hold somebody accountable for Crossfire Hurricane, the most corrupt investigation in the history of the country, not just the FBI," he said. "And this is the tip of the iceberg."

Comey was indicted last week on two charges: making a false statement and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He denies any wrongdoing.

Graham, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and a member of the Judiciary Committee, pointed to intelligence from 2016 that he said tied the origins of the Trump-Russia narrative to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

"In August of 2016, less than a month of opening up the investigation, Comey was in a meeting with Obama and Brennan and others ... where there was intelligence presented that it was designed by Hillary Clinton, the narrative," Graham said. "Her campaign was starting the narrative that Trump was associated with Russia to get away from the fallout of the email server scandal."

By September of that year, Graham said, Comey had received a memo from the intelligence community "suggesting that it was Hillary Clinton's campaign who signed off on the plan to link Trump to Russia to avoid her problems."

The senator argued the FBI ignored warnings and continued pursuing warrants against Trump adviser Carter Page. "Every time there was some exculpatory information, the court never heard about it; it was swept under the rug," Graham said.

According to Graham, the FBI knew in January 2017 that the Steele dossier's primary source had dismissed its contents as hearsay.

"The man who provided the information to Steele ... said to two FBI agents in January of 2017, 'This is all bar talk, hearsay, it was never meant to be used in court,'" Graham said. "And they still went after Carter Page with a warrant two more times."

The senator said officials knew better but pursued the investigation anyway.

"I believe [Comey] withheld exculpatory information from the court because he wanted Trump to be found guilty. He wanted to destroy his presidency after he got elected," Graham said.

The senator added that the memo implicating Clinton also reached senior FBI figures.

"The Intel from the meeting in September 2016 was addressed to Comey, suggesting Hillary Clinton was behind it, and a copy went to [Peter] Strzok. Did they take it seriously? I want to know the answer to that question."

Graham concluded: "The reason they didn't investigate, the reason they didn't disclose, the reason they leaked information is they're trying to take Donald Trump down."