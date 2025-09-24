WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: lindsey graham | donald trump | 2028

Sen. Graham: Trump 2028; 'Hope This Never Ends'

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:04 PM EDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says he would support a third Trump term in 2028.

"Trump 2028. I hope this never ends," Graham said Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has said he would like to run for a third term but that he is unlikely to pursue one.

"Probably not," he told CNBC last month.

The U.S. Constitution restricts presidents to two terms in office. Trump, who is in his second term, would need the support of two-thirds of the House and the Senate and ratification by three-quarters of U.S. states to amend or repeal the 22nd Amendment, or he could call for a constitutional convention.

Graham made the comment on Tuesday when asked by Fox News about Trump's handling of the war in Ukraine.  

"He tried to go out of his way to get Putin to the table. We don't want to humiliate Russia, we just want to end the war, and to our friends in Russia, here's what Trump did today. He told NATO, 'I'll sell you all the weapons you want to, you can provide them to Ukraine, and as to Ukraine, you can use them anyway you want,'" Graham said.

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:04 PM
