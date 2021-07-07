Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'Amazed' How Bad Biden Policies Have Been

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is "amazed at how badly" the U.S. has suffered under President Joe Biden in just six months.

"The border is in chaos. Afghanistan is teetering. China is rearing its head. Inflation is growing because we're spending so much money that's not paid for," Graham told reporters Tuesday, according to Fox News. "You see lawlessness in the streets, the cops do not feel supported."

Graham expressed great concern about Afghanistan, where the U.S. has withdrawn 90% of its military.

Although a contingent force contributing air strikes is expected to remain involved in the Islamic country through September, recent attacks by Taliban forces have forced Afghan forces from at least 50 of the nation's 370 districts, according to Fox News.

Graham said he was sending a letter to Biden and the Pentagon to ask the administration to reassess U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

"It is not in America’s interest for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan," Graham said. "If the Taliban take over part of Afghanistan, I fear that Al Qaeda and ISIS will re-emerge and we will be paving a way for another 9/11."

The senator continued his criticism of the administration by saying officials were "in denial" about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Graham said he was worried the migrant surge was allowing a "criminal element" to enter the U.S., and he added that terrorists could be among the "wave of humanity."

Despite his mostly alarming tone, Graham did offer a sign of hope. He said the desire for bipartisanship had grown in Congress.

"I sense a growing effort to do something about the problems of our country," Graham said. "I'm involved in an effort with Sen. [Tim] Scott to reform the police, not defund the police. I'm involved in an effort with 20 other Republicans and Democrats to pass an infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, and ports.

"So in the middle of all the chaos and all the fussing and fighting, we're actually beginning to show signs of getting things done."

Still, the administration must do its part, Graham said.

"I don't see any effort by the Biden Administration to adjust their policies on the border," he said. "They seem to be doubling down on policies that are failing."

In April, Graham was critical of Biden's policies 100 days into the new administration.

"During the campaign, he made us all believe Joe Biden would be the moderate choice, that court-packing was a bonehead idea,” Graham said in an interview on Fox News.

"All of a sudden we have a commission to change the structure of the Supreme Court. Making D.C. a state, I think that’s a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the United States Senate. [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations. That's all you need to know."

Foreign policy concerned Graham then, too.

"[Biden's] been a disaster on foreign policy,” Graham said. "The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the map, he's opening up negotiations with the Iranian regime and they haven't done a thing to change. Afghanistan's going to fall apart. Russia and China are already pushing him around, so I'm very worried. He’s been a very destabilizing president."