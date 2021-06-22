Lincoln Project Claims Exoneration by Law Firm of its Own Donors

A review of the Lincoln Project "operations and culture" has concluded by a law firm run by donors of the anti-Trump attack group, and it was expectedly exonerated, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Lincoln Project wrote to a memo donors that its Paul Hastings law firm found "no evidence" the executives of the PAC were aware PAC co-founder John Weaver was having inappropriate interactions with underage boys.

Also, the Lincoln Project adviser Tara Setmayer and executive director Fred Wellman memo – obtained and published by Mediaite – stated "no communications nor conduct reported to The Lincoln Project or its leadership involving Mr. Weaver and any employee, contractor, or volunteer that would rise to the level of actionable sexual harassment."

Critics have panned the supposed investigation being conducted by a law firm that includes donors to the actual super PAC, a clear conflict of interest.

The Lincoln Project, named after the assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, sought to defeat former President Donald Trump. Now, Setmayer and Wellman are running a Transition Advisory Committee to refocus the well-funded group that also funded campaigns against moderate Republican senators who were not necessarily backers of President Trump.

"As part of our own separate organizational review, we have identified areas for improvement as we evolve from a newly formed super PAC focused on defeating Donald Trump to a long-term organization dedicated to upholding the principles of democracy," the memo to donors read. "These include formalizing human resources, implementing trainings for staff and senior leadership, changes to the hiring and promotion process, and professionalizing management."

After the super PAC raised almost $100 million during the 2020 campaign, the Free Beacon has previously reported several Lincoln Project founders, including Rick Wilson, used the money they earned to pay off large tax debts. Weaver reportedly settled a $300,000 tax bill days before the presidential election.