Battle for Control of the Library of Congress

The leading question about the Library of Congress for some Republicans, as well as Democrats, is whether it is the congressional library or the presidential library.

The issue went front and center for some lawmakers when President Donald Trump unilaterally fired Carla Hayden as the librarian of Congress. She was replaced by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Trump during his 2024 criminal trial. Blanche was named acting librarian on Monday.

The AP reported that Hayden's firing was prompted by some conservatives who claimed she had been promoting a "woke" agenda.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., a staunch supporter of most decisions taken by the president, reined in on the firing, according to The New York Times. Thune said, "We've made it clear that there needs to be a consultation around this."

Thune reportedly suggested Trump overstepped his authority and asserted that Congress controls its library with at least as much to say about its management as the president.

The Times reported that Thune's fellow senator from South Dakota, Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said if the control issue isn't already decided, it is an important question that needs to be resolved.

"I don't think they have the ability to make that decision in the executive branch," said Rounds, adding, "We're going to check."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was more to the point on the control issue, saying, "It's the Library of Congress, not the library of the executive branch. The executive branch needs to stay in its lane," reported the Times.

Among the noncongressional voices heard on the issue was that of the American Library Association, which labeled Hayden's firing as an "unjust dismissal."