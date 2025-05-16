WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: library of congress | carla hayden | donald trump | todd blanche | mike rounds | hakeem jeffries

Battle for Control of the Library of Congress

By    |   Friday, 16 May 2025 12:39 PM EDT

The leading question about the Library of Congress for some Republicans, as well as Democrats, is whether it is the congressional library or the presidential library.

The issue went front and center for some lawmakers when President Donald Trump unilaterally fired Carla Hayden as the librarian of Congress. She was replaced by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who represented Trump during his 2024 criminal trial. Blanche was named acting librarian on Monday.

The AP reported that Hayden's firing was prompted by some conservatives who claimed she had been promoting a "woke" agenda.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., a staunch supporter of most decisions taken by the president, reined in on the firing, according to The New York Times. Thune said, "We've made it clear that there needs to be a consultation around this."

Thune reportedly suggested Trump overstepped his authority and asserted that Congress controls its library with at least as much to say about its management as the president.

The Times reported that Thune's fellow senator from South Dakota, Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said if the control issue isn't already decided, it is an important question that needs to be resolved.

"I don't think they have the ability to make that decision in the executive branch," said Rounds, adding, "We're going to check."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was more to the point on the control issue, saying, "It's the Library of Congress, not the library of the executive branch. The executive branch needs to stay in its lane," reported the Times.

Among the noncongressional voices heard on the issue was that of the American Library Association, which labeled Hayden's firing as an "unjust dismissal."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The leading question about the Library of Congress for some Republicans, as well as Democrats, is whether it is the congressional library or the presidential library.
library of congress, carla hayden, donald trump, todd blanche, mike rounds, hakeem jeffries
279
2025-39-16
Friday, 16 May 2025 12:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved