Howard Stern: No Greater Issue Than 'Saving Democracy'

SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern said "saving democracy" is on the ballot in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to The Hill.

"I love this country," Stern told listeners of his Monday show. "I love what it stands for. I know the history of the world. I've seen what happens when people who are authoritarians — who want to control the vote, fix the vote, and then eventually eliminate the vote — I know what that means, and I know the kind of society you'd be in."

"To me, there's no more important issue on the table for these elections than saving democracy," he added.

Taking aim at those who believe former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss to President Joe Biden was the result of widespread election fraud, Stern said, "You have no idea what you have til it's gone."

According to the nonprofit States United Action, candidates labeled "election deniers" are running in half of the country's governor's races and one-third of the attorney general and secretary of state races.

"I'm going to suggest to you that the things you enjoy about this country, the freedoms, they will all be gone when you elect someone who says, 'I don't believe the vote. F*** you. We're going and we're taking over.' That's how Hitler came to power," Stern reportedly said.

"I never thought I'd be saying this on the radio," the former "America's Got Talent" judge continued. "I never thought that this would be in jeopardy."

Citing the conflict in Ukraine, rising energy prices, and the global economy, Stern said he happens "to think [President Joe] Biden's doing a good job," while also saying the U.S. is facing problems.

"We struggle as a nation all the time with certain issues, but lo and behold, the one thing we got is our freedom — to elect a**holes and kick a**holes out of office," he said. "That's the most important thing."

Allegations of 2020 election fraud and "so-called evidence" were considered in court and judges nationwide found "everything seems to be on the up and up," Stern said.

According to the bestselling author, election deniers still say the elections were "stolen somehow" when they lose, but don't say the same thing when they win.

"You can't have it both ways," Stern said. "So you accept your win, but you don't accept your loss."

"I like waking up in an America where I know that the United States senators, people in Congress and the president all believe in America — not in a dictatorship," he added.