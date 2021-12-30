NASCAR Driver Brandon Brown Embraces 'Let's Go, Brandon' Slogan

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has decided to embrace the slogan ''let's go, Brandon,'' announcing a full-season sponsorship deal with LGBcoin, a cryptocurrency inspired by the slogan, according to Mediaite.

Brown, 28, previously told The New York Times earlier this month that he was uncomfortable with the phrase and had ''zero desire to be involved in politics.''

In November, NASCAR President Steve Phelps called the slogan an ''unfortunate situation'' and added that ''we don't want to associate ourselves with politics.''

Brown's team, however, asserted that the organization has approved the LGBcoin sponsorship.

''I'm excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full-season primary partner!'' Brown posted to Twitter on Thursday.

According to the press release linked beneath the Twitter message, ''The patriotic coin dubbed 'America's Coin' aims to inspire positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.''

LGBcoin will be painted on Brown's Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The slogan originated when NBC Sports reporter Kelly Stavast misattributed a crowd chant in October yelling ''F---- Joe Biden'' as cheering on Brown with ''let's go, Brandon.''

''We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,'' said James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management.

''If we do our job right when you think of us, and you hear, 'Let's Go Brandon,' you'll think and feel, 'Let's Go America,''' he added, according to the press release.