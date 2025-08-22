WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: NY AG James Must Be 'Forced to Resign'

Friday, 22 August 2025 07:53 AM EDT

President Donald Trump early Friday demanded that New York Attorney General Letitia James resign, following an appeals court ruling that struck down a massive financial penalty against him in a civil fraud case.

"Big win today against the totally corrupt and incompetent New York State Attorney General, Leticia [sic] James, and her equally incompetent, hand picked, New York State Judge," Trump posted on Truth Social. "The 5 to 0 Verdict from the Appellate Division helps greatly to save the status and reputation of the New York Judicial System. Leticia James is a criminal who should be forced to resign!"

Trump's post came after a New York appeals court ruled on Thursday that the $527 million in civil penalties ordered against him by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in a case brought by James was "excessive."

Engoron had ruled in 2023 that Trump inflated his net worth and ordered him to pay $355 million in penalties, a figure that, with interest, grew to more than $515 million.

Penalties on Trump's sons and other Trump Organization executives brought the total judgment to $527 million.

The ruling reduces Trump's financial liability but leaves restrictions in place on his business operations in the state.

The decision spares Trump from paying more than $500 million in penalties but bars him and his two eldest sons from serving in corporate leadership roles in New York for several years.

