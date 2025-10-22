N.Y. AG Launches Website for New Yorkers to Tattle on ICE Agents

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday unveiled an online portal for residents to tattle on Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities, one day after federal agents raided Manhattan's Canal Street — a hotbed of counterfeit goods — and arrested nine illegal aliens from Africa.

James is encouraging residents to submit evidence of "federal government action in New York State," adding in her release, "Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation. If you witnessed and documented ICE activity yesterday, I urge you to share that footage with my office. We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law."

The new "Federal Action Reporting Form" requests details such as the location, date, and time of the alleged action and whether the individual filing the report was present.

The form also lets users upload up to five photos and five videos or link to videos posted on social media.

The attorney general's office notes that any submissions may be used in "a public document, legal proceeding, or report."

It cautions, though, "Filing a complaint does not start a lawsuit on your behalf. The Attorney General cannot give legal advice or represent individual complainants in court."

According to DHS, the nine illegal aliens arrested have rap sheets including assault, burglary, and narcotics charges.

Four other individuals were taken into custody for attacking or obstructing officers.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the raid was "intelligence-driven" and aimed at dismantling organized crime operations tied to counterfeit sales.

"The majority of those arrested were released into the country by the Biden administration," McLaughlin said.

"Under President [Donald] Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."

