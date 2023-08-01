N.Y. AG: 'Ready for Trial' Against Trump

On the eve of former President Donald Trump's third indictment, the New York attorney general's office said in a filing with the New York County State Supreme Court on Monday that it was "ready for trial."

On the day preceding Trump's second federal indictment for events surrounding Jan. 6, Kevin Wallace, the senior enforcement counsel for New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, wrote they were "ready for trial" regarding Trump and his associates allegedly manipulating property values to obtain investments and loan benefits in New York.

If convicted, the Trumps could face a $250 million fine and be banned from holding any officer or director position in a New York corporation, essentially impairing their ability to do business in the state.

The lawsuit also seeks the court to block the former president and his business from acquiring New York real estate and applying for loans from a New York institution for five years.

The Trump family has consistently denied any wrongdoing and accused James, a Democrat, of pursuing politically motivated ends in a crusade against them. The case has faced multiple attempts by the Trump team to be dismissed, The Hill reported.