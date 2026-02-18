Billionaire Wexner Claims No Knowledge of Epstein Behavior

Billionaire retail executive Les Wexner told House Democrats he had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal conduct, saying he was deceived by the disgraced financier and had no role in any wrongdoing.

In a deposition to Democrat members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday, the 88-year-old founder of L Brands said he was "duped by a world-class con man" and described Epstein as living a "double life."

"I was naive, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man," Wexner said in a statement submitted to the committee.

"And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."

Wexner, who employed Epstein as his financial manager in the 1990s and early 2000s, said he "was never a participant nor co-conspirator in any of Epstein's illegal activities."

Democrats subpoenaed Wexner after the Justice Department released additional Epstein-related documents shedding new light on their financial relationship.

Several Democrat lawmakers traveled to Wexner's estate in New Albany, Ohio, for the deposition and expressed skepticism about his claims.

"There is no single person that was more involved with providing Jeffrey Epstein with the financial support to commit his crimes than Les Wexner," said Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., during a break in the proceedings.

He accused Wexner of attempting to "downplay" the closeness of the relationship.

Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., was also doubtful.

"Everyone around Jeffrey Epstein knew exactly what he was up to," Min said.

"To spend that much time, to give that much trust to Jeffrey Epstein, and then to say, 'I don't remember seeing any young girls' ... it really is not possible."

Wexner said his relationship with Epstein ended bitterly in 2007 after discovering Epstein had stolen from him.

He revoked Epstein's power of attorney months before Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Wexner also denied traveling on Epstein's private jet and rejected claims that he gave Epstein a Manhattan townhouse.

Epstein "purchased it from me for what I was told was the appraised value," Wexner said, adding he never returned to the property.

He acknowledged visiting Epstein's private island once but said it was only for "a few hours" during a family cruise.

Epstein died in 2019.

House Republicans did not attend Wednesday's deposition.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., was unable to participate due to previously scheduled major oral surgery, a spokeswoman said.

Wexner, who has not been charged with any crime, described himself as a devoted husband of 33 years and said he has "never" been unfaithful "in any way, shape, or form."

"We hold in our hearts the survivors of Epstein's horrific crimes," the Wexner Foundation said in a statement, "and pray for their healing and strength."