In what was a three-candidate race, the endorsement of former President Donald Trump has propelled Leora Levy to a victory Tuesday night in the Connecticut Senate GOP primary, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Levy held off Themis Klarides, who broke with Trump, leading to the late endorsement of Levy, the CT Mirror reported.

Levy will face incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in the November general election.