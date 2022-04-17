Panetta: Send Ukraine Every Weapon We Can

Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that the "United States and our allies" should send Ukraine every weapon we can.

"I think the key right now is for the United States and our allies to provide as many weapons as necessary; whether it's Stingers or Javelins, whether its S-300s, S-400s, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-personnel, whatever possible weapons can be provided to the Ukrainians, now is the time to do it," Panetta told host Rosemary Barton.

He also noted that "now" is a strategic moment for Ukrainians.

On Saturday, a White House official told CNN that part of the U.S.' $800 million military aid package has "begun arriving" in Ukraine.

Panetta also said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is the reason why NATO has come together. And I'm really pleased by that."

"I've been to Brussels. I've met with our NATO allies. Often times they're very different; they have their own countries, their own views, their own way to approach things. And so, it isn't exactly easy to pull them all together in a unified approach."

"But the United States and President Biden, in working with our allies, have really developed an example of a very unified approach," Panetta added.