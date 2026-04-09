Climate Skeptics Urge Trump to Keep Zeldin at EPA

A gathering of the Heartland Institute’s climate contrarians near the White House on Wednesday delivered a clear message to President Donald Trump: Keep Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin in his current role.

"We don't want to lose him at EPA," said Marc Morano of the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, according to Politico. "I think he's been the most consequential EPA chief in the agency's history."

Zeldin has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Attorney General Pam Bondi and headlined the Heartland Institute event as its keynote speaker, making him the highest-ranking administration official to address the conference.

His appearance underscored the group's growing alignment with the Trump administration, particularly as federal climate policies undergo sweeping changes.

Under Zeldin, the EPA has canceled billions of dollars in climate grants issued during the Biden administration, scaled back pollution controls, and moved to dismantle the 2009 endangerment finding, which established greenhouse gases as a threat to public health.

Earlier this year, Zeldin traveled to the White House to announce the rollback of that finding, a move seen as central to reshaping federal climate regulation.

Zeldin told attendees he would rely on their approach to climate research, which differs from the broad scientific consensus that human activity drives global warming.

"No longer are we going to rely on bad, flawed assumptions instead of accurate, present-day facts without apology or regret, whatever the truth and fact is of that moment will rule the day," Zeldin said, drawing a standing ovation.

Heartland Institute President James Taylor praised Zeldin's tenure and said he hoped he would remain in place.

"Lee Zeldin has been unbelievable as EPA Administrator,"Taylor said."So selfishly, I would love to see him stay at EPA."

Jason Hayes of the America First Policy Institute expressed a similar view, saying he would support Zeldin in another role but prefers him at the EPA.

“I'm sure he would do a great job as attorney general, but I'm very happy with the work that Lee Zeldin is doing at EPA, so I'd be totally fine if he stayed there,” Hayes said.

Will Happer, an emeritus professor at Princeton University who served on the National Security Council during President Donald Trump's first term, said the administration's efforts to review climate science make Zeldin’s current role especially significant.

"I don't know what role is bigger than the one he has now," Happer said. "I think that this is so important to America and to its economy and to everyone, from farmers, truck drivers, just the average American who has benefited so much from what he's done."

At the same time, Zeldin's actions face legal challenges moving through the courts. Environmental groups have called for his resignation, describing his policies as harmful to public health and the environment.

For the Heartland Institute, however, the moment represents a shift in influence after years of promoting materials that question climate science and advocating against emissions regulations.

"This is the first time that we have a true champion and cheerleader as head of EPA or this high up in an administration," Taylor said. "These are great days."