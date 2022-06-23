Zeldin in Lead for GOP Nomination in New York Governor's Race

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., holds a sizable double-digit lead over his opponents for the Republican nomination in New York's gubernatorial election according to the latest poll from McLaughlin & Associates.

The survey, released on Thursday but conducted last week before the final New York gubernatorial debate on Tuesday, found that Zeldin holds a 21-point lead over his closest rivals, Andrew Giuliani and Rob Astorino.

Zeldin: 38%

Giuliani: 17%

Astorino: 17%

Harry Wilson: 16%

Undecided: 12%

"New Yorkers from every corner of our state are sick and tired of the attacks on our wallets, safety, freedom and kids' education, and they know it's going to take a new generation of leadership to Save Our State," Zeldin said in a statement.

"In poll after poll, New Yorkers have made it clear that they're all in on our rescue mission to restore New York to glory and that losing is not an option. We have the issues on our side, we have the grassroots support on our side, and on June 28th Republican primary voters are going to send a message loud and clear that we have New Yorkers on our side," he added.

McLaughlin & Associates surveyed 600 likely Republican primary voters from June 16-19, 2022 with no margin of error given.