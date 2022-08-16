Trump to Fundraise for Zeldin in N.Y. Gov Race

Former President Donald Trump will hold a fundraiser for Republican New York gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin after staying out of the primary, the New York Post reports.

The event is set for September 4 in Deal, New Jersey, where tickets will be $1,000 for a reception hosted by the Chera real estate family, $5,000 for a "VIP reception, with an extra $25,000 for a "photo opportunity" with Trump, according to a flyer tweeted by NY1.

"Zeldin’s so linked to President Trump that he may as well benefit financially from it," political operative Bill O’Reilly told The Post.

Zeldin, a four-term congressman from New York, has been a vocal supporter of Trump, including voting against certifying the 2020 presidential results in some states. That has led incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign to say Zeldin is too extreme for New York voters.

But Trump is widely popular with GOP voters, and Zeldin is in need of cash. He trailed Hochul with just $1.57 million in campaign cash to her $11.7 million, according to July finance disclosures.

The latest Real Clear Politics average of polls has him trailing by 15 points.