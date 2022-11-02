Laxalt to Newsmax: 'Despite Record Amount Spent On Negative Ads, We'll Win'

With days to go before Nevada decides the fate of Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt voiced confidence that both polls and the issues at which he has been hammering will yield a triumph for the former state attorney general on Nov. 8.

He underscored that Democrats have deployed more than $900,000 against him — more than they have spent against all the Republican candidates running for other statewide and legislative offices, and the Silver State's competitive U.S. House seats combined.

"Despite that record amount spent on negative ads, we'll win," Laxalt predicted to Newsmax between campaign stops on his Laxalt Bus Tour.

"We have tons of enthusiasm out there and most polls say we're headed to a win," he added.

Laxalt said he believes that inflation and the price of gas, as well as the crime resulting from lax border enforcement, are issues working against the one-term incumbent.

"People are especially upset with the open border resulting from the Biden Administration policy on immigration," he said, "We had six fentanyl deaths last week here in Nevada and that's due to lax enforcement of border security."

He proudly noted that he has the endorsement of most sheriffs and other law enforcement officials.

Laxalt also underscored that people he talks to are "furious about inflation now at 16% and gasoline at $5.50 per gallon in a state where commuting is so important. All of this is a direct result of my opponent's votes for Joe Biden's policies and they are crushing our state."

Cortez Masto narrowly won her first term in 2016. Laxalt, grandson of the late Gov. and Sen. Paul Laxalt, lost a close race for governor in 2018. It is now widely expected that the Senate race between the two will also be very close.

