WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lawler | cuomo | mamdani | sliwa | new york city

Lawler: Cuomo Is 'Lesser of 2 Evils' in NYC Race

By    |   Wednesday, 29 October 2025 02:18 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., despite previously referring to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a liar over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, backed him Wednesday in the heated New York City mayoral race, calling him the "lesser of two evils."

"In this instance, between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo? It's not even close," Lawler told 77 WABC's "Sid & Friends" program Wednesday morning, adding that Cuomo has a better chance of defeating self-proclaimed democratic socialist Mamdani than the Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa.

Lawler's 17th Congressional District borders New York City, and in recent years he called Cuomo a "lying sack of s**t" over his pandemic nursing home policies, The New York Post reported.

But on Wednesday, the congressman said Mamdani's platform would be "too dangerous" for the city.

"This is about the s**ttiest choice I've seen in a mayor's race, and that's saying something," Lawler said.

He accused Mamdani of promoting "antisemitic tropes," defunding police, decriminalizing prostitution, and raising taxes by billions.

Lawler also blasted Mamdani's focus on Islamophobia at a recent press conference instead of commemorating the Sept. 11 attacks, calling it "disgusting."

However, Sliwa is polling in the mid-teens, which would only divide anti-Mamdani voters and help the far-left assemblyman win, said Lawler.

"At the end of the day, it's not about party," Lawler said. "New Yorkers have a choice, either have a Marxist, socialist as mayor who doesn't give a s**t about the Jews, or an alternative."

Lawler also mocked Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul as "dumber than a box of rocks" for backing Mamdani.

His comments came just hours after Brooklyn GOP City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov also broke ranks with Sliwa to endorse Cuomo, citing the same concerns.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., despite previously referring to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a liar over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, backed him Wednesday in the heated New York City mayoral race, calling him the "lesser of two evils."
lawler, cuomo, mamdani, sliwa, new york city
283
2025-18-29
Wednesday, 29 October 2025 02:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved