Pelosi: Democrats Can't Let 'Indecent' Boebert Comments Stand

Although Democratic leaders have been cautious so far in their approach to the anti-Muslim remarks made by Rep. Lauren Boebert, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Wednesday that some action has to be taken against the Colorado Republican, The Hill has reported.

"These people do not respect the House that they serve in,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told fellow House Democrats in a closed-door meeting. ''We have to make sure that the public understands that we do."

Boebert was widely criticized after suggesting to constituents that Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of three Muslims serving in Congress, represents a threat of terrorist violence.

Following the remarks, Democratic leaders quickly issued a statement condemning Boebert, but they did not seek the same disciplinary action they did earlier this year against Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who were both stripped of their committee assignments for promoting violent rhetoric and imagery against Democratic House members, according to The Hill.

Democrats instead are pressing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to sanction Boebert unilaterally, but he has not publicly condemned her remarks.

Democrats have attacked McCarthy for his stance, with Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern saying, "I'm pretty disgusted with the Republican leader for his silence, which, for me, equals complicity. I mean, where the hell is Kevin McCarthy? Does he have any regard for this institution?"

Boebert has defended her remarks, saying that she issued an apology "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended" and also directly called Omar on Monday, although that conversation deteriorated into mutual accusations, The Hill reported.

Pelosi has accused Boebert of hypocrisy, saying that "to see the supposed people of faith denouncing other people's faith — this just can't be an acceptance of tolerance of any — it's indecent."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., another Muslim congresswoman who is urging "the fullest accountability" for Boebert's comments, said she was encouraged by Pelosi's remarks, saying it is ''a good sign that some action will be taken."

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York suggested his party could come to a decision before the end of the week if Republicans don't act on their own.

"There are active discussions underway to make sure that Lauren Boebert is held accountable — particularly given the likelihood that we may not see any accountability coming from the ... other side of the aisle," Jeffries said. "But hope springs eternal, and we'll see what emerges over the next day or two."