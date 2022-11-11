Boebert Race Still Too Close to Call

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is ahead by a razor-thin margin in her bid to be reelected, but the race is still too close to call.

As of Friday morning. Newsmax numbers showed Boebert had 162,040 votes (50.17% ) while Democrat Adam Frisch had 160,918 votes (49.83%). An estimated 97% of the votes were in.

The contest did not draw national attention until Tuesday, when the Democrat challenger had emerged with a slight lead over the Republican incumbent after the polls had closed.

The Denver Post noted that if neither candidate wins by a large enough margin, election officials might not declare a winner for weeks.

An automatic recount is triggered if the leading candidate wins by less than 0.5% of the total number of votes. A candidate can also request a recount if he or she pays for it, the newspaper said.

But first, out-of-state and overseas ballots can still be counted if they arrive by Nov. 16. In addition, ballots requiring verification can be fixed until the same date.

After Nov. 16, each county is required to audit results and canvass the election. The process includes bipartisan teams examining voters turnout and determining how many ballots were rejected. The counties have until Nov. 29-30 to report results to the state.

The automatic recount wouldn't be triggered until after Nov. 30 by Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who has until Dec. 5 to make the decision, according to Annie Orloff, a spokeswoman for Griswold's office.

Each candidate has until Dec. 6 to request a recount, Orloff said.

If a recount is ordered, election officials first must select and test voting machines used in the race and compare the machine ballot count to a hand count.

Any mandatory recount must be completed by Dec. 13. And any recount sought by a candidate must be finished by Dec. 15, according to the Post.