Rep. Boebert: 'Ditch' Motion to Vacate If Jordan Wins Speaker Bid

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said she would be willing to repeal the rule that allows a single member to raise a motion to vacate the post of House speaker if Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wins his bid for the position.

Boebert made her comments in a Thursday posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She wrote: "I'm wiling to ditch the Motion To Vacate with @Jim_Jordan Speaker. The House has a lot of work ahead. Let's get this over with and take our country back."

In another Thursday posting on X, she wrote: "There is a section of the conference that won't vote for ANY Speaker until this rule is removed. It is a mechanism based to ensure promises are kept by the Speaker. I'm willing to get rid of the rule if we get a Speaker who is trustworthy — and Jim Jordan is absolutely trustworthy. Can't get him to 218 if many in the conference simply refuse anything until MTV is removed."

The Hill noted the House Republican Conference implemented the rule in January. Prior to that, House rules dictated that at least five members needed to join onto a motion to vacate the speakership.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump announced his "complete and total endorsement" of Jordan, to become the next House speaker.

Trump, just after midnight, posted a statement on his Truth Social page, calling Jordan, the first to announce his bid to replace the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., another strong Trump supporter, has also announced his bid for the speaker's seat.