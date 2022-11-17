GOP Rep. Boebert's Race Might Be Decided Soon

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, has been waiting to hear the results of her tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

After Wednesday night's midnight deadline to cure mail-in ballots challenged on signature verification, the race might be called as soon as Thursday, according to reports.

Boebert, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a key target of Democrats, leads Frisch by 1,106 votes and is one of just seven races remaining too close to call, according to Newsmax elections analysis.

Republicans hold a 219-209 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats by some analysis, which includes the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump after he left office in 2021.