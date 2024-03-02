×
Trump: Boebert Has My Complete and Total Endorsement

By    |   Saturday, 02 March 2024 03:01 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social, "is a Proven Conservative and Effective Leader who delivers for Colorado, and our America First agenda.

"She has led the fight to Impeach Joe Biden, Stop Illegal Immigration, Defend the Second Amendment, Protect our Wonderful Ranchers and Farmers, Support our Military and Veterans, Secure our Natural Resources to Pursue Energy Dominance, and Stand Up to the Radical Democrats who want to Destroy our Beautiful Country. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a trusted America First Fighter, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Colorado's 4th Congressional District!"

Boebert announced in December that instead of running for reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which she currently represents, she would run in the 4th Congressional District, which is on the other side of the state. The primary is June 25.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
Saturday, 02 March 2024 03:01 PM
