Trump Reiterates Rep. Lauren Boebert's Endorsement

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is so popular a MAGA candidate for the 2022 midterm reelection, former President Donald Trump, has issued another statement on his endorsement of her Tuesday.

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado's 3rd District," Trump wrote in a reissued statement from his Save America PAC.

"She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the loser RINOs (Republicans in name only) and radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on crime, strong on borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment.

"Lauren has my complete and total endorsement for her reelection!"

It is unclear why Trump's Save America PAC reissued the endorsement, but The Denver Post did report Tuesday on court filings about Boebert's work with then-President Trump's White House on how then-Vice President Mike Pence "could approach certifying the electoral college votes."

Also, this week, CNN has released texts from Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, including those from Boebert and other Republicans in Congress.

"They felt that he had the authority to — pardon me if my phrasing isn’t correct on this, but — send votes back to the states or the electors back to the states," Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Democrats have sought to frame the constitutional congressional action as an attempted coup from the legislative branch.

The attempted Democrat attacks on Boebert come as she was clearly winning in Colorado Republican fundraising last year, raising $3.6 million and having about $2 million in the campaign war chest, according to reports.