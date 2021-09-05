×
GOP Rep. Boebert Faces Redistricting Move to Dem Stronghold

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 05 September 2021 03:29 PM

A Colorado redistricting plan from the 2020 U.S. Census would seemingly present a challenge for popular first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

The proposal would create a competitive seat in the north Denver suburbs, putting Boebert in a re-election campaign in a strong Democrat district against Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., according to reports.

Neguse tweeted Friday amid the news, making a call for donations:

"So, if the redistricting map released tonight holds, looks like I may be running for re-election against . . . Lauren Boebert."

The Census every 10 years counts every U.S. resident and not just citizens, and it is used to draw the congressional lines for the U.S. House of Representatives.

There is a deadline at the end of September to determine the lines of the districts and there will be hearings and potential changes coming for the Colorado districting, according to the AP.

If this initial plan holds, there will be four safe Democrat seats and three solid Republican seats in Colorado, leaving the 8th up for grabs between Neguse and Boebert.

That stretch from Adams County to Greely went to Democrats by 1.9 points in the 2020 Senate race. The state went to President Joe Biden by an overwhelming 13 points in the past presidential election.

"As a Coloradan, I hate the map," former State Sen. Greg Brophy told AP. "As a Republican, it could be a lot worse."

If the Neguse-Boebert matchup squares off in 2022, it would pit a staunch Trump-backing Boebert against Neguse, 37, who assisted in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate.

