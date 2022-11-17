GOP Rep. Boebert Leads by 551 Votes, Mandatory Recount Triggered

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has been waiting to hear the results of her tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch in the state's 3rd Congressional District, but a mandatory recount has been triggered by state law that might extend the process into December.

Boebert, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a key target of Democrats, leads Frisch by just 551 votes in the latest tally released Thursday and is one of just seven races remaining too close to call, according to Newsmax elections analysis.

Boebert leads by just 0.16% in the latest tally (163,733 to Boebert and 163,182 for Frisch), and there remain just 200 ballots left to count before Friday's deadline to release the final tally, The Colorado Sun reported.

Newsmax can project the automatic recount is triggered by law and there is 37 days after the Nov. 8 Election Day for the final recount to be completed and a final winner to be declared (Dec. 13).

"A recount of any election contest shall be held if the difference between the highest number of votes cast in that election contest and the next highest number of votes cast in that election contest is less than or equal to one-half of one percent of the highest vote cast in that election contest," according to Colorado law.

"A recount shall occur only after the canvass board certifies the original vote count."

Republicans hold a 219-209 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats by some analysis, which includes the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump after he left office in 2021.

"Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House that much sweeter," Boebert tweeted Monday.

"The Pelosi era is over," she tweeted Thursday. "Good riddance!"