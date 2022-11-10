GOP Rep. Boebert Now Leads by 386 Votes in Tight Reelection Bid

In what has turned into a squeaker of a race, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has taken a 386-vote lead over Democrat challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

With an estimated 94% of the vote tallied, Boebert (157,743 votes) leads by 0.06% over Frisch (157,357), according to the latest Newsmax numbers. The race remains too close to call.

Both campaigns were optimistic when they spoke with The Hill on Wednesday and noted the race was far from decided nearly 24 hours after the Centennial State's polls closed.

"There's certainly a path to victory," Boebert spokesperson Ben Stout told the outlet.

"We like where we are; we think we're in a really good place. We are waiting for what we think are the last batch of numbers that should work out OK for us, but I'm certainly not gonna — I'm a fairly humble guy and I'm not gonna, again, get over my skis, and so we're gonna be patient," Frisch told The Hill.

Outstanding votes in key counties Pueblo and Mesa will likely play an important role in determining the outcome of the unexpectedly competitive race.

If the final margin in the race is less than or equal to half a percentage point, it will set an automatic recount in motion, according to Colorado law.

Something of a sleeper race, the contest between Boebert and Frisch did not draw national attention until Tuesday, when the Democrat challenger emerged with a lead over the Republican incumbent after the polls had closed.

A freshman lawmaker, Boebert has made headlines during her tenure in Congress most notably for refusing to wear a mask and supporting Trump's claims of widespread election fraud.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted about Boebert potentially losing the race early Wednesday.

"Just a shout out to my Dad who lives in her district and told me last month @laurenboebert could lose and I didn't believe him," Psaki said.

"To be clear we don't know yet!" Psaki continued in a follow up message. "But the fact that we are talking about it and watching is huge."