Larry Kudlow: Biden Handed Putin, China, Iran a 'Target List'

President Joe Biden might have intended to draw red lines on enemies attacking the 16 infrastructure targets in America, but he left space and undersea targets off the list to be attacked and gave enemies our dearest targets, according to former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

"[Biden] did a terrible job and gave up American sovereignty on tax policy to the G7, he's giving up American sovereignty on climate change and climate policy, he was weak with [Vladimir] Putin, and he gave away national security, classified [information] – 16 highly important sectors in response to cyber-hacking," Kudlow told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770-N.Y.

"I don't know what possessed him to do that. It was like providing Putin and China and Iran with a target list of America's most sensitive areas."

Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis those 16 services were supposed to remain classified from the intelligence community and the National Security Council. Also, why would all of America not be a red-line for cyber intrusion, Kudlow asked.

"Interestingly, it did not cover two areas that are very important – this adds to the mystery and stupidity of it – had nothing to say about space and had nothing to say about underwater: two highly strategic, sensitive areas," Kudlow added. "And he let Putin get off scot-free on the Russian criminality behind cyber-hacking. It's astonishing to me how poorly Biden looked."

While criticizing the successor administration is unpopular when they are overseas, Kudlow noted, the Biden administration needs to be called out for their mistakes.

"Politics is supposed to stop at the water's edge," Kudlow said. "Now he's home, we can say what we want to say, but he had a very, very bad week."

The only people President Biden was tough on this week, Kudlow noted, was the CNN reporter he rebuked for asking why did not get tougher on Putin.

"It was also jaw-dropping to me that as Putin starts attacking America – Black Lives Matter, Jan. 6., stuff that's right out of the CNN, MSNBC playbook – Biden had no defense," Kudlow continued.

"All he did was he blows up at the CNN reporter. I wish he had blown up at Putin for heaven's sakes.

"The woman asked him a very intelligent question. She basically asked him why he's not hammering back on cyber-hacking, and why he released that list of 16 classified strategic areas."