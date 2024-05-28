Fmr Md. Gov. Hogan: Senate GOP 'Can't Count on' His Vote

Former Maryland governor and current Senate candidate Larry Hogan released a new ad Tuesday telling Republicans not to count on his vote if he is elected in traditionally Democrat-controlled Maryland.

"I want to say this upfront: In the Senate, Republicans can't count on my vote," the two-term governor, said in the ad. "But, then again, neither can Democrats."

Last week, Hogan secured the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate in Maryland's primary election taking over 60% of the vote out of the five Republican challengers.

"If they want my vote, they will have to do what is right for Maryland, not one political party," he continued. "That's exactly what I did as your governor, and it's exactly the kind of senator I'll be."

The ad, titled "Right for Maryland," is part of a $1 million ad buy launched last week. The first ad saw Hogan pledging to support legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

"I support restoring Roe as the law of the land," Hogan told The New York Times. "I'll continue to protect the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices just like I did as governor for eight years."

While Hogan managed to get elected twice in the Democrat stronghold of Maryland, his open hostility toward former President Donald Trump has made him somewhat of a bitter pill among traditional conservatives.

In March, Hogan told MSNBC that former Trump's statements on the Senate's failed border bill inspired him to enter the Maryland Senate race.

"It's why I decided to run for the Senate, actually," Hogan said.

"I wasn't looking for another title, but three weeks ago on a Wednesday night, when I saw a real solution to secure the border and provide funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan — something that most of the Republican senators had said was, all those things were important, and they were told to vote against what they believed in — it made me frustrated and angry enough to say, 'I think I'm going to go down there and try to do something about this,'" Hogan said at the time.

In February, Hogan announced he would be running for Senate in Maryland in a bid to take the seat of the retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. Previously, Hogan was floated a possible name to run for president under the "No Labels" ticket.

Hogan will be up against Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for the Senate seat who won the Democrat nomination last Tuesday.

Maryland has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1980.