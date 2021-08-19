'Knee-Jerk Radical' Larry David Screamed at Alan Dershowitz Over Trump Ties

A red-faced Larry David screamed at Alan Dershowitz for his ties to former President Donald Trump, the legal scholar confirmed to Newsmax on Thursday.

David and Dershowitz, who both spend summers on Martha’s Vineyard, had been friends. A recent encounter on the porch of the island’s general store indicated the relationship no longer is civil due to the lawyer’s connections to Trump.

"I was shocked at his temper tantrum," Dershowitz told Newsmax in an email. "We were friends. I helped his daughter get into college. He has no understanding of the role of a lawyer in defending the constitution.

"It's left-wing McCarthyism. He's a symptom of the problem in America. We can't talk about our differences. Instead, we scream and call those who disagree."

The New York Post on Wednesday described the incident involving David and Dershowitz, who began the encounter by saying hello. David then walked away.

"We can still talk, Larry," Dershowitz said.

"No. No. We really can't," David replied. "I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!"

Dershowitz explained Pompeo had been one of his former Harvard Law students.

"I greet all of my former students that way. I can't greet my former students?" Dershowitz asked.

David replied, "It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!"

The Post said David then walked off as Dershowitz removed his T-shirt to reveal another T-shirt that said, 'It's The Constitution Stupid!'."

Although the scene might seem suitable for David's humorous show, Dershowitz told the Post "it wasn’t funny at all."

Dershowitz said David "screamed" and "yelled" at him, and that his face turned bright red.

"I won't get into a screaming match with Larry," Dershowitz told Newsmax. "He's going to have to scream himself. Pretty, pretty sad!"

Dershowitz told the Post that David was "a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn't read a lot. He doesn't think a lot."

That radicalism apparently has traveled East.

"It's typical of what happens now on the Vineyard," Dershowitz said. "People won't talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.

"I'm a liberal Democrat and I voted for [President Joe] Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did."

Dershowitz defended Trump in his first impeachment trial when the then-president was accused of trying to arrange a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government.

As for his being friendly to Pompeo, Dershowitz said he admired the former secretary's work on peace in the Middle East.

The scholar even worked with his former student on State Department policy regarding Israel and the Palestinians. He was invited to the White House by both the Trump administration and the Israeli government to celebrate his contributions.

Dershowitz told the Post he was disappointed David can't understand why he'd work with any administration on peace for Israel.

"While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East," Dershowitz told us. "What has he done?"